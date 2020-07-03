Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

