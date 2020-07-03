HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

CE stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

