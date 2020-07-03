HighTower Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Criteo worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $11.55 on Friday. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

