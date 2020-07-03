HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.