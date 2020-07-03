HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.