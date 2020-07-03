HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,667 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,992 shares of company stock worth $23,384,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.22 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

