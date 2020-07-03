HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 30,489 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $708,000.

Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

