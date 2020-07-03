HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

