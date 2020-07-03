HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,469,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000.

BATS:MRGR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

