HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $151.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

