HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $203.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

