Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $125,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares in the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

