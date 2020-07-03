Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

