Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Sells £724,802.51 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin sold 55,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.96), for a total value of £724,802.51 ($891,954.85).

HSV opened at GBX 1,285 ($15.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,253 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. Homeserve plc has a one year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310 ($16.12).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

