Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. 18.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3,243.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 114.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

