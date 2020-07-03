Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $391.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.65. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Humana by 39.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.