Ian Lawson Purchases 50,000 Shares of Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) insider Ian Lawson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($23,997.05).

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Friday. Staffline Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.56 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 180 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Monday.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

