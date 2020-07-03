iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,961.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 382,373 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 728,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $25.76.

