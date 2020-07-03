ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.54. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

