ImageCoin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $502,795.55 and approximately $1.59 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,883,210 coins and its circulating supply is 9,333,710 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.