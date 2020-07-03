imbrex Price Tops $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $150,667.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.04879240 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

