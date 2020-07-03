Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

ICD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.