Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILPT. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

ILPT opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

