Insider Buying: Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) Insider Acquires 4,890 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) insider Katrina Hart acquired 4,890 shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,694.40 ($5,777.01).

LON:BRFI opened at GBX 95 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 77.44 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.27. The company has a market cap of $229.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76.

Get Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.