Insider Buying: Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Insider Purchases 382,025 Shares of Stock

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) insider Christopher Thomas purchased 382,025 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £30,562 ($37,610.14).

FAR opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Friday.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAR shares. VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.