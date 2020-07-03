Insider Buying: First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Acquires 899 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director Thomas Murray Obrien purchased 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,487.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $476,329.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.