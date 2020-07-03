Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Insider Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 23 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 639 ($7.86) per share, with a total value of £146.97 ($180.86).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 640.40 ($7.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 768.09. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Great Portland Estates PLC will post 1956.9999534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 790 ($9.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 720 ($8.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 744.14 ($9.16).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

