Insider Buying: Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Peter Pack acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,444.75).

Oxford Biodynamics stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.55. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a one year low of GBX 47 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 149.55 ($1.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.44.

Get Oxford Biodynamics alerts:

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Oxford Biodynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biodynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biodynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.