Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires 3,699 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Garth Milne purchased 3,699 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,732.18 ($8,284.74).

LON:UEM opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 265.76 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of $406.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

