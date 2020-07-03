Insider Selling: Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells 4,115 Shares of Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,471 ($30.41), for a total transaction of £101,681.65 ($125,131.25).

James Bowling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, James Bowling sold 9,080 shares of Severn Trent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($30.90), for a total transaction of £227,998.80 ($280,579.37).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,478 ($30.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 37.38. Severn Trent Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,921 ($23.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($33.42). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,452.16.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 135.20 ($1.66) by GBX 10.80 ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Severn Trent Plc will post 14003.9986043 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 60.05 ($0.74) dividend. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,258 ($27.79) to GBX 2,195 ($27.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,339.44 ($28.79).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

