Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Shares Down 1.4%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.30, 784 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 161.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000.

Invesco DB Silver Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBS)

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

