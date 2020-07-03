Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,823 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 478 call options.

NYSE ROK opened at $210.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

