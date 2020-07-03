Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 27,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,754 put options.

AIG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.