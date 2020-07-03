Investors Purchase High Volume of Apache Call Options (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 239,894 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 23,751 call options.

NYSE APA opened at $13.26 on Friday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. UBS Group upped their price target on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

