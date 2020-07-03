Investors Purchase High Volume of Bloomin’ Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average daily volume of 2,722 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

