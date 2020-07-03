Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.0996 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $7,535.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01701265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00109067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

