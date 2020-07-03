iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

