J2 Global Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JCOM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

JCOM opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

