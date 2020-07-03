Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 130,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $27,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

