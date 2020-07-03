Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 535 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,578.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,613.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

