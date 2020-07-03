Jonathan M. Greene Sells 5,000 Shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $10,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,872.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTIP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

