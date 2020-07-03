JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €168.24 ($189.03).

Volkswagen stock opened at €137.20 ($154.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.34. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

