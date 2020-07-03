JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $84.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

RARE stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

