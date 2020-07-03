KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE KAR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

