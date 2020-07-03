KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of FIVN opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,383 shares of company stock valued at $12,624,725. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

