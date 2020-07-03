Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 206.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,208,416 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.