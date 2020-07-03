Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £1,869.24 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.75) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00). The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 224 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 249.55 ($3.07).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

