Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CALT opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

