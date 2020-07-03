Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

LEGN stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

