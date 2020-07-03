Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

